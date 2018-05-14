Ignoring megacity is economic genocide of country: Altaf Shakoor

Staff Reporter

Development of the megacity, Karachi, is inevitable for a sustainable development of Pakistan. To run the megacity on modern lines an integrated approach and competent management is a must, as ignoring this megacity is an economic genocide of the nation, said Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor, addressing a big Megacity-Mega March Rally here on Sunday.

According to details, Pasban arranged a huge rally to highlight the issues of the megacity that marched from the Mazar e Quaid to Tibet Center. A large number of citizens belonging to all walks of life including women and children carrying banners, placards and colorful balloons participated in the march.

Addressing the rally, Pasban President Altaf Shakoor said any city with a population of 10 million or more is called a megacity. He said the problems of the megacities are different from the problems of the ordinary cities and the megacities could not be managed with the yardsticks of non-megacities.

He said that this is why Pasban has been demanding for long to make constitutional provisions and changes in local government laws to pave way for the megacity governments. He said a different approach and mindset in needed to run the megacities. He said ignoring Karachi is an economic genocide of Pakistan.

Altaf Shakoor said the megacities are self-sufficient economies and due to their bigger size and efficiency they generate extra revenue for the nations. He said if the pace of development of Karachi that it witnessed in the fifties and sixties were continued, today Karachi would have been the richest city of the world.

He said the example of Dubai is before all of us. Dubai started its development when Karachi was put on the path of economic deterioration. He said the adhocism, plugged in solutions and add-ons are not the solution to the problems of Karachi, but we need an integrated approach for the development of the megacity.

Pasban President said that the problems of the megacity are immense and complicated, adding we should have to work hard and all stakeholders need to be given a freehand with a complete coordination.