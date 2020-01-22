Ignite’s role lauded in equipping Pakistan with digital skills

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A media briefing session was organized by Ignite to showcase the achievements of its flagship program DigiSkills; an online portal to give one million trainings in the future of work using technology. The session was graced by Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Federal Secretary (IT & Telecom) and Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite.

DigiSkills program aims at equipping the youth, freelancers, students, housewives, professionals, etc. with knowledge, skills, tools & techniques necessary to seize the opportunities available internationally in online marketplaces as well as locally to earn a decent living.

Mr. Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite added that the program has already provided trainings to over 782,000 enrolled trainees, many of whom are now self-employed and earning foreign exchange through freelancing across the country.

During the session, the implementation model behind the program was discussed, which reflected adoption of a data based decision making approach for quality assurance in all spheres of the program.