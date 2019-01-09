Ignite Startup Portal launched

ElectroCure Reduces Electricity Losses using AI & IoT

Ignite under the auspices of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom focuses on fourth industrial wave tech and on ecosystem development initiatives to fulfil its mission of creating a knowledge economy in Pakistan. Its national network of incubators nurtures startups, while SEED Fund provides grants to innovative, deep tech projects and startups that solve local problems and target global opportunities.

Ignite in collaboration with its funded project Electrocure which is developed by Dr. Gul Muhammad, Director Company of Intelligent Systems Networks research (CISNR) organized seminar to help create awareness among the public policy stakeholders as to how Pakistan can address its energy crisis using

ElectroCure that reduces electricity losses using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Ignite startup portal www.ignite.org.pk/nic that gives single point data access to national and international venture capitalists interested to invest in Ignite startups, was also launched on the occasion.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom who was the chief guest at the occasion said innovation is the prime determinant of technology knowledge-based economy that can bring maximum dividends in the areas of agriculture, energy, water resources and IT.

It is about time that alongside natural resources we should also start focusing on intellectual capital, quality human resources, industrial development and value-added production.

We are trying to encourage more innovative products like ElctroCure that has the potential to bring our electricity woes to an end.

He further said I’m sure Ignite startups will raise funding from national and international venture capitalists.

Earlier speaking on the occasion Yusuf Hussain, CEO Ignite said that the portal provides access to hundreds of startups like Electrocure or those on the way.

Dr. Gul Muhammad, Director Company of Intelligent Systems Networks research (CISNR) explained that his Ignite funded product ElectroCure (which is now commercially available) aims to reduce electricity losses up to 90% through theft detection, load balancing and identifying other administrative/technical losses reduction procedures within the electricity infrastructure.

ElectroCure is an innovative idea and solution for effective and efficient electricity data management with meter-less architecture that also provides a low-cost smart metering solution with added features of both prepaid and post-paid billing systems.

