Ignite, PITC collaborate for growth of engineering innovation in Pakistan

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Ignite entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Innovation and Testing Centre (PITC), a department of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for partnership and collaboration for the growth of entrepreneurs, researchers, industrialists, and academia in engineering innovation in Pakistan.

The event was attended by Federal Secretary of IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar Husain, Registrar/Secretary Engr. Dr. Nasir Mehmood Khan , Advisor on Innovation Brig. Tariq Javed (R) and senior officials of the IT Ministry and Ignite, said a news release.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui expressed his pleasure to see Pakistan Innovation and Testing Center (PITC) and Ignite joining hands for innovation under their respective organizations i.e. PEC and Ministry of IT & Telecom.

“There is no denying the fact that we urgently need to jump start the economy and improve the business investment environment for our tech entrepreneurs” he added.

He said that this collaboration will be in the best interest of our innovators, researchers, industrial and academicians who would be benefited by the massive opportunities emerging due to various initiatives of Ignite and PITC.

NIC startups will now get access to these engineering labs for development and testing of engineering products.