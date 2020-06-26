Iginla, Hossa headline six-member Hockey Hall of Fame class

Los Angeles

First-ballot inductees Jarome Iginla and Marian Hossa will headline a six-member 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class announced on Wednesday.

Iginla, a two-time Olympic gold medallist for Canada, will become the fourth black player inducted into the Hall of Fame after Grant Fuhr, women’s hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O’Ree.

Iginla and Fuhr are the only black NHL players enshrined for their exploits on the ice while O’Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league’s color barrier 60 years earlier. “Growing up, I loved playing hockey.—APP