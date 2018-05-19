IGFC inaugurates water filter plants

Quetta

Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Major General Nadeem Anjum visited Pak-Afghan border to inaugurate Water Filter Plant near Bab-e-Dosti Gate in Chaman for providing clean water to citizens in the area.

According to a press release, FC Sector Commander North Brigadier Nadeem Suhail, Commandant Chaman FC Colonel Muhammad Usaman, Deputy Commissioner Saiffullah Khetran, District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Gharshin and a large number of tribal people were present on the occasion.

Talking to the local tribes on the occasion, IG-FC Major General Nadeem Anjum said local tribes living on Pak-Afghan border along with people of Balochistan have given a lot of sacrifices for stability of the country.

He said these tribes have expressed their loyalty and love with Pakistan in every difficult time, saying that they are playing their vital role in development and prosperity of the country..—APP