IGATEX Pakistan Exhibition 2018

Lahore

The 11th International Exhibition and Conference for Garment and Textile Industry (IGATEX) is taking place from the 26th- 29thof April at Lahore Expo Centre. The event is being organized by leading exhibition event organizer FAKT Exhibitions. FAKTspecializes in organizing industrial, corporate and consumer events across Pakistan.

The only event of its kind for the textile and garments industry in Pakistan, IGATEX is designed to provide a platform for the establishment of strong trade relations within the textile industry. The eventwill have the participation of more than 500 Exhibitors from 32 countries including China, Italy, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, Turkey, UAE, USA, UK amongst others. The event will also feature a two day high-level conference on the 27th and 28thcovering topics related to Technical Textile, Merchandising and Supply Chain which will be discussed by 15 renowned speakers. The chief guests attending the event are Mr. Ahmed bakhs hnarejo,chairman APTMA, Mr. GoharEjaz, President Advisory Council All Pakistan Textile Mill Association.—APP