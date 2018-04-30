IGATEX exhibition concludes

Lahore

A four-day 11th International Exhibition and Conference for Garment and Textile Industry (IGATEX-2018), concluded here on Sunday.

Miss Sakina, an official of the IGATEX told APP that the exhibition was the only event of its kind for the textile and garments industry in Pakistan.

She said that IGATEX will help provide a platform for the establishment of strong trade relations within the textile industry.

“The exhibition showcase stand-alone demonstrations of various cutting edge industry tools & technology and will display the latest machinery, chemicals and equipment used in the textile industry”, she added.

Around 500 exhibitors from 32 countries including China, Italy, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, Turkey, UAE, USA, UK participated in the event,she added.

It may be mentioned here that the event was also featured a two day high-level conference on the 27th and 28th covering topics related to Technical Textile, Merchandising and Supply Chain which was discussed by 15 renowned speakers.

The exhibition was started on April 26, organized by leading exhibition event organizer FAKT Exhibitions.—APP