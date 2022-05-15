Iga Swiatek showed no signs of slowing down as she successfully defended her Italian Open crown.

World no.1 overcame Ons Jabeur 6-2,6-2 to win her 5th title on the trot extending her streak to 28 consecutive matches.

With her retention of her crown at Rome, she remains undefeated on clay this season.

Touted as her biggest test yet, the Madrid Open Champion failed to test Swiatek until the second set.

The Pole raced through the first set, increasing her odds of winning to 93% which was her 41st set win out of a possible 42.

Another easy win was on cards as Swiatek raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set.

With her back to the wall, Jabeur raised her game to attempt a comeback.

She managed to break Swiatek before holding her serve for the first time in the second set.

Just like in her previous matches a comeback for the Tunisian seemed to be on as she raced to 40-0 on Swiatek’s serve as the momentum swung.

But the world no.1 showed her mettle, erasing all the breakpoints in a blink of an eye before holding to make it 5-2, a game away from the Italian Open title.

With Swiatek having dealt with her best blows Jabeur hit a tame backhand into the net the Swiatek her 5th title in a row.

Jabeur had won two of her three meetings with Swiatek.

Swiatek, on the other hand, has now added Italian Open to a season where she has already won at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, and Stuttgart.