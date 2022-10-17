World Number 1 Iga Swiatek collected her eighth WTA title at the San Diego Open after defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the final.

In a back-and-forth battle, the Pole sealed a 6-3 3-6 6-0 win to improve to 24-1 in the matches in the USA this season after winning the Indian Wells, Miami, and the US Open crowns.

Vekic, a qualifier in the tournament, had to play out the rest of her semifinal against Danielle Collins on the day of the final before challenging Swiatek for the third time in their career.

Swiatek secured the only break of the first set at 4-2 en route to the one-set lead before Vekic’s aggressive style paid off in the second, drawing errors from the world no.1 to break her for a 4-2 lead before levelling the tie.

The decider was a one-sided affair though as Iga Swiatek found her range once again to race through the final set to add San Diego Open trophy to an already growing cabinet.

Swiatek, who rose to world number one in April following Ash Barty’s retirement, is now 64-8 this season, the most match-wins in a single season since Serena Williams won 78 matches in 2013.

The 21-year-old will now look to add the WTA Finals trophy to cap off a stellar year.