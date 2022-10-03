Poland’s World no.1 tennis player Iga Swiatek will not be a part of her country’s squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to scheduling issues.

The tournament will be held from Nov. 8th to 13th and will begin just one day after the season-ending WTA Finals end in Fort Worth, Texas.

Iga Swiatek took the centre stage in helping Poland reach the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in April.

The Pole also called out relevant authorities for finding a solution to overcrowded schedule.

“I was thinking it through a lot and discussing it with my team all over again, but I will not be able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow. And it makes me sad,” the Pole said on Instagram.

“I’m very sorry because I play for Poland whenever it’s possible and I always give it my best. Playing in Poland this year was an honour and I hoped to do this again at the end of the season.

“I’m disappointed that tennis governing bodies didn’t come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone.”

The WTA Finals are organised by the women’s tennis body but the Billie Jean King Cup is run by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) leading to a clash of schedules.

“This situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury. I’m going to talk to the WTA and ITF in order to change something,” Swiatek added.

“This situation is difficult not only for the players like me, but mainly for the tennis fans that support our sport.”