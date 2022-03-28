Iga Swiatek sets up Coco Gauff showdown in Miami

Iga Swiatek brushed aside Madison Brengle to set up a showdown with Coco Gauff in Miami.

The soon-to-be confirmed world number 1 has made the round of 16 at this venue for the first time in her career. The Pole extended her career-best winning streak to 13 matches after defeating Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-3.

Swiatek raced through the opening set in only 25 minutes.

Having won the last seven games against Viktorija Golubic in the previous round, the 20-year-old Pole extended her winning streak of games to 14 before Brengle finally broke the run in the second game of the second set.

The American, however, had little answer for everything else as Swiatek sealed another impressive win.

Swiatek fired 12 winners to Brengle’s 1 in the opening set and finished the match with 25 winners to 4 for the American. She was broken once in the match, but dominated on her returns, generating a total of 10 breakpoints and breaking in 5 of 7 return games.

Swiatek will now face Coco Gauff for the second time in their careers and the first time on a hard court. Their only previous meeting came in Rome last spring where Swiatek bested the American 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinals before going on to win her first WTA 1000 title.

Neither player has dropped a set thus far in Miami, but the question will be how the Gauff serve fares against the blistering returns of Iga Swiatek. Over the course of her 13-match winning streak, Swiatek is breaking serve a staggering 65% of the time. By contrast, the tour average this year is 33.3% return games won.

After sweeping the first two WTA 1000s of the season, Swiatek is trying to become the fourth woman to win the “Sunshine Double”. If Swiatek were to win Indian Wells and Miami in the same season, she would join a list that includes Stefanie Graf (1994, 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005), and Victoria Azarenka (2016).