Poland’s Iga Swiatek has been named WTA Player of the Year after a stellar season which saw her set numerous records on her way to securing the World no1 ranking as well.

Swiatek, who won the 2020 Newcomer of the Year award, enjoyed a remarkable 2022 winning 67 matches overall and topping the list of finals reached and trophies won during the season.

The highlight of her season was a 37-match win streak which ended at Wimbledon though she won titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

Swiatek also added two grand slam titles to her trophy cabinet this year, winning the French Open and the US Open.

The 21-year-old also reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals as well.

With the better part of her career yet to come, this may not be the last WTA Player of the Year award that Iga Swiatek wins in her career.

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were named Doubles Team of the Year for the second season in a row after winning titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

David Witt was named Coach of the Year after guiding Jessica Pegula to World No 3 in the rankings.

Under his tutelage, Pegula reached the first WTA 1000 final of her career at the Madrid Open and won the Guadalajara Open in addition to reaching the quarter-finals at three of the four Grand Slams.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur won the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, China’s Zheng Qinwen was named Newcomer of the Year and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia was named the Most Improved Player of the Year.