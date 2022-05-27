Iga Swiatek took her winning streak to 30 consecutive matches as she dispatched Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the French Open.

Swiatek was at her absolute best hitting 23 winners to 15 unforced errors and wrapping up the match in just 61 minutes while losing just 10 points in seven service games.

Prior to her second-round win in the French Open, Iga Swiatek won the first match with identical scores.

World no.1 will face Danka Kovinić in the next round.

Her path to another French Open title is becoming easier with most of the notable names in the women’s draw already out of the tournament.

The latest of those names is a former champion and world no.1 Simona Halep.

The Romanian was beaten 2-6 6-2 6-1 by Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in the second round of the tournament.

The 30-year-old got off to a flying start by dominating from the baseline, breezing through the opening set, and going up a break before Zheng, ranked 74th in the world, firmly took control.

Winners from the Chinese player’s racket were compounded by Halep’s unforced error count as Zheng did not look back.

Zheng won eight games in a row to go up 3-0 in the deciding set and Halep managed to win just one more game before bowing out.

On another day of upsets for the seeded players in the women’s draw, American Shelby Rogers beat compatriot and Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins, the ninth seed, 6-4 6-3.