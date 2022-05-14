Iga Swiatek is into the final of the Italian Open, her fifth consecutive final.

The Pole crushed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets in the semifinal of the WTA 1000 event.

Her winning streak stretched to 27 matches, the fourth-longest of the century.

Serena Williams was the last to win 27 consecutive matches from the 2014 WTA Finals through the 2015 Madrid.

Swiatek put in her best performance of the week to suffocate Sabalenka from the baseline.

The world no.1 set the tone by breaking Sabalenka in her first two service games to build a 3-1 lead.

Aided by Sabalenka’s 16 unforced errors in the opening set, she won the opening set in just 31 minutes without dropping her serve.

Swiatek jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Sabalenka snapped her run of seven games to hold.

Down 4-1, Sabalenka received a medical timeout during the changeover before Swiatek resumed the rout and closed out the win by breaking Sabalenka for the sixth time on the day.

She is now an incredible 30-0 at WTA 1000s when she wins the first set while winning 40 of her past 41 sets.

Iga Swiatek will face either Ons Jabeur or Daria Kasatkina in the Italian Open final.

With wins in Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami, Swiatek is the first player since Simona Halep in 2017 to make four WTA 1000 finals in a single season.