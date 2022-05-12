Iga Swiatek returned to tennis after a slight layoff and looked like her world no.1 self in dismantling Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the Italian Open.

The Pole took a while to find her groove dropping her serve twice in the opening set but breaking Ruse seven times in return cruising to a 6-3, 6-0 win in just 68 minutes.

This was her 24th win in a row.

Seeking her fifth consecutive title of 2022 this week including Miami and Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek is also bidding to win Rome in back-to-back years.

Standing between her and another quarterfinal berth is former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka, the No.16 seed, eased to a 6-2, 6-4 win over Colombia’s Camila Osorio earlier in the day.

Swiatek and Azarenka have split two previous meetings on hard courts, with Swiatek winning their quarterfinal match in Adelaide in January in three sets.

Joining them in the next round is Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The Madrid Open champion kept her winning streak alive with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.