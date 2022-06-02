Iga Swiatek is into her second French Open final after brushing aside Daria Kasatkina.

The Pole was at her phenomenal best to secure a 6-2, 6-1 win at the clay courts of Paris.

The win over the Russian extended Swiatek’s record to 34 matches, the second-longest in women’s tennis history, one shy of an all-time record.

It was another nervy start for the world no.1 against an in-form Kasatkina.

The Pole broke immediately for a 2-0 lead before being broken herself as the Russian fought back to level 2-2.

But just like her last match, Swiatek found the rhythm she was looking for. With her feet underneath her, she broke once again to lead 4-2 before burying the first of three set points to win the first set.

Unfortunately for the Russian, things just got worse from there.

After managing to hold serve for 1-1, Swiatek turned up the heat breaking her opponent twice before sealing the match with an ace to reach yet another final.

Swiatek has already won five titles this season including in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Italian Open, and Stuttgart.

If she wins the French Open, she will equal Venus Williams’ all-time record of consecutive wins.

In the French Open final, Iga Swiatek awaits either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan.