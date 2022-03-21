Iga Swiatek beats Sakkari to Indian Wells crown

Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets to win the Indian Wells title to continue her strong start to the season.

The No.3 seed from Poland overcame the No.6 seed 6-4, 6-1 to win her 11th straight match.

The 20-year-old managed to cope with another windy day in California better than the Greek. The pole managed to win one of the seven break points on offer in the first set to win 6-4.

She raced to a 3-1 lead in the second before closing out the set without much trouble to continue her dominance at the WTA 1000 events this season.

The Pole has won their last two encounters with her 80-minute win over Sakkari being second on the trot.

Swiatek is the first Polish woman to claim the title at Indian Wells, surpassing the result by 2014 BNP Paribas Open runner-up Agnieszka Radwanska. Swiatek will now also tie former World No.2 Radwanska as the highest-ranked Polish player in history.

After winning her fifth Hologic WTA Tour singles title of her career, and her second consecutive title, Iga Swiatek will rise to a new career-high position of World No.2 in Monday’s upcoming singles rankings.

With the win, Swiatek becomes the first woman to reach 20 match-wins this season

Swiatek claimed the title last month at the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. By backing that crown up at her next event in Indian Wells, she improves to an undefeated 11-0 at WTA 1000-level so far this year.