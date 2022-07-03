Iga Swiatek has finally been beaten on a tennis court at Wimbledon after 37 consecutive wins.

The number 1 seed Iga Swiatek had looked shaky on the Wimbledon grass from her very first match and the errors finally caught up to her as she was firmly beaten 6-4, 6-2 by an unseeded Alize Cornet.

Playing on court 1, Swiatek quickly fell 3-0 behind in the first set, a portentous sign of things to come, with Cornet’s first 14 points nine came via unforced errors from the Pole.

Though she managed to make it more competitive in the first and even took a 2-0 lead in the second set, Swiatek never overcame the errors eventually finishing with a whopping 33 unforced errors, 26 more than Cornet.

The Frenchwoman needed just an hour and 33-minutes to seal the win.

Despite her loss, Swiatek set multiple records during her run. No woman has won as many matches in a row as Swiatek since Martina Hingis also put together a run of 37 in 1997.

With the world no.1 out of the picture, the excitement turns towards who will be the next Wimbledon champion from the women’s side.

One of those will not be Coco Gauff. The French Open finalist was beaten by her compatriot Amanda Anisimova.

The teenager lost 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 on Centre Court.

Anisimova, just 20 years old herself, will next face Harmony Tan for a place in the quarterfinals.

Harmony Tan added Katie Boulter to her list after eliminating seven-time champion Serena Williams and 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo. The unseeded Frenchwoman making her debut, won 6-1, 6-1 over the home-crowd favorite.

Fourth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain also advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon by beating two-time champion Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (4).