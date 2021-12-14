IG takes notice of aerial firing

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in Shahdara area and demanded a report of the incident from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab has suspended both the officials and ordered an inquiry.

In addition, IG also took notice of the incident of firing on a school van in Rawalpindi. IG Punjab has sought report of the incident from RPO Rawalpindi. IG Punjab has directed that the accused involved in the incident be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action be taken against them.

Youth injured: A youth received a cut on his face as his neighbor attacked him with a knife in Raiwind on Monday. The victim Umar and the suspect Ilyas had exchanged harsh words over a minor issue. Upon which Ilyas attacked him with a knife. Police have arrested the suspect.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) responded to 1052 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours