IG Sindh violating service rules: Palwasha

Deputy Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Palwasha Khan has said that Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh, Syed Kaleem Imam is violating service rules and he has become politically motivated. In a statement on Tuesday, Palwasha Khan asked that whether IGs are changed by the cabinet in other provinces as well? Have IGs of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also held press conferences? Why Syed Kaleem Imam did not become an elephant when he was transferred after the Manika incident? She said that Syed Murad Ali Shah is an elected Chief Minister and his opinion will have to be respected. In Sindh IG Syed Kaleem Imam has become a politician and is opposing provincial government instead of a tool of the government. —INP