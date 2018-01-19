IG seeks PU help on prisoners’ reformation

Lahore

The Inspector General (IG) Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig has sought help from the Punjab University (PU) to reform the prisoners so that they could lead a responsible life after their release from jails. In a meeting with the PU vice chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Zakaria Zakar at the New Campus Punjab University here on Thursday, IG Prisons Shahid Saleem said the research students from Psychology, Applied Psychology, Social Work and Sociology departments could play a vital role in the reformation of prisoners with the help of their modern knowledge and expertise.

The IG Prisons said the research scholars could inculcate hatred for crimes in the minds of the criminals besides making them responsible and law-abiding citizens, adding that the volunteer researchers would be welcomed to different jails of their choice and focal person will be deployed for co-ordination with the faculty. Mirza Shahid Saleem said female PU faculty will be encouraged to deliver thought provoking lectures to women prisoners at Central Jail Kot Lakhpat Lahore and Women Jail, Multan to help diminish the emotional sentiments which were one of the major causes of commission of crime in the society.

VC Prof Dr. Zakaria Zakar welcoming the IG at new campus said that PU will provide all best possible assistance and co-operation to Punjab Prisons Department and PU faculty will visit the jails to improve the image of the prisons and suggest a set of proposals for further betterment of the inmates. Dr Zakaria Zakar acceded to the IG Prison’s offer to pay surprise visits to the Punjab prisons. Earlier, IG Prisons Mirza Shaid Saleem Baig delivered a special lecture at the Institute of Communication Studies Punjab University.

Even after a passage of seven years, the Punjab government has not been able to solve the overcrowding problem in its jails. The Punjab jails are still overcrowded by 57 per cent despite a reduction of 82 per cent in the number of prisoners over the last seven years, says a report submitted by Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazir in the Supreme Court in a suo motu case regarding the miserable condition of jails. More than half of the total jails in Punjab are still overcrowded as cells built for 50 inmates are crammed with up to 90 of them, the report added.—APP