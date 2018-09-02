IG, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to seek apology from Maneka

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The inspector general of Punjab and regional police officer did not ask former Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal to seek an apology from Khawar Maneka, states an inquiry report.

A few days back, the Punjab government transferred Gondal, who is accused of misbehaving with Khawar’s daughter. However, Gondal said he was mistreated.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the Gondal’s transfer, during the hearing of which the former DPO was asked to submit an affidavit. The chief justice had remarked that it was wrong if Gondal was transferred over orders from Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar or anyone close to him.

However, as per the inquiry report prepared by Punjab Additional IG Abu Bakr Khuda Baksh over the transfer of Gondal, neither Punjab IGP Kaleem Imam nor the RPO ordered the transfer.

The inquiry report states that the issue between Khawar and Gondal was created over two incidents that took place on different dates – one on August 5 the other on August 23.

