ISLAMABAD – Shahid Zohaib, the constable of Punjab police who hurled punches and uttered abuses, remained all over the news over the weekend and eventually landed in a mental health facility.

As the clip of the police constable sets social media trends and becomes the talk of the town, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar surprised everyone as he visited the Institute of Mental Health and checked on Zohaib’s recovery.

To everyone surprise, the top cop of Punjab police hugged the constable and expressed his best wishes for early recovery.

Furthermore, IG Dr. Usman Anwar also discussed the treatment of constable Shahid with psychologist Dr Asad, and deplored the humiliation linked with the viral clip.

Good gesture by IG Punjab. Instead of personal vendetta, he ended up giving “Teri ***” police constable a hug. Now I want to hear what was his heart saying… 😅pic.twitter.com/JixVAa47r2 — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇰 (@TheSaadKaiser) August 20, 2023

He said that by ordering a bipolar disorder is a curable disease, instead of making such a patient a part of the memes, pray for his recovery. IGP however pinned hope on his full recovery, saying Shahid Zohaib is under the supervision of proficient psychologists.

Dr Usman also turned down the claims on social media that a police constable is being kept in a lockup, saying it is false and contrary to the facts.