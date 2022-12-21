IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar relinquishes charge

Lahore: Inspector-General of Punjab police Faisal Shahkar has relinquished the charge, according to sources.

Faisal Shahkar was appointed as the IGP by the Punjab government in July in place of Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

Faisal Shahkar, who belongs to the 16th Common, joined Pakistan Police as ASP in 1988. He has served as Additional IG Special Branch for three years.

He also served as RPO in Sahiwal and Gujranwala. Moreover, he also served on UN Mission in Bosnia, Liberia, and other countries three times.

The development came just hours before when the Punjab Assembly has to meet as per directions of the governor. On Monday, Governor Balighur Rehman Monday asked Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to “obtain a vote of confidence” as he is “satisfied” the CM “does not command the confidence of the majority” of the MPAs.

In a statement issued on Monday, the governor directed the CM to take the vote of confidence in a session summoned by him at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21st.

However, Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Sibtain Khan Tuesday disposed of the order requiring, saying that the instructions were “against the Constitution and Rules of Procedure”.

The speaker also adjourned the PA session till December 23 — the same day PTI plans to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The federal government, on the contrary, is ready in case the session does not take place today.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday threatened to seal the Punjab CM House if the much-anticipated session of the provincial assembly did not take place today (Wednesday).

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Rana said: “Punjab CM House will be sealed if Chaudhry Parvez Elahi does not take the vote of confidence or the assembly session does not take place.” The Punjab chief minister will have to take the vote of no-confidence even if the provincial assembly session is not held, Sanaullah added.