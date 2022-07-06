IG Punjab directs to beef up security arrangements in Murree

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday directed the Rawalpindi Police to beef up security arrangements for the tourists in Murree during Eid holidays.

The IG Punjab said that all resources should be utilized for the protection and safety of tourists during Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued for entry and exit of vehicles in Murree should be implemented in true letter and spirit, said the IG Punjab while expressing his views during visit to Murree to review the security and traffic management plan.

IG Punjab issued instructions on safety of tourists, flow of traffic and administrative matters during Eid holidays.

IG Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi to make best arrangements of traffic in Murree during Eid holidays and weekends and appreciated the performance and enthusiasm of Murree Tourism Police.