IG orders to compensate martyrs’ families on Eid

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir said that martyrs of Punjab Police who laid their lives for protection of wealth and lives of people are proudful asset and heroes for all nation and welfare and supervision of their families is top priority of the department, likewise, on the eve of Eid, special packages for families of martyrs have been announced which will be provided to homes of martyrs families by all district police officers or by other officers assigned by them for this purpose.

These directions were given in a letter issued to Lahore CCPO, all RPOs, DPOs and other officers. He further added that, brave sons of the department have augmented the prestige of department by embracing martyrdom and for this, on every event of grief or happiness, the department not only remembers its heroes but also the tradition of paying homage to them will be maintained with respect to their unprecedented and eternal sacrifices.