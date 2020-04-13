IG orders crackdown against profiteers

As per directions of Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastagir, police teams in all districts are strictly ensuring the implementation of instructions regarding containment of corona pandemic and violations of Hoarding Act, issued by Punjab government so that precious lives of the citizens may be saved.

Likewise, police teams along with doctors are on the front line and taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent from Corona virus besides taking legal actions against hoarders under hoarding act. Such callous hoarders are being arrested for selling equipments under undue profit.

According to the details, police teams, in operation stated from 16th March, established 1516 pickets where 113101 vehicles and 263214 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets among 570979 checked citizens 351161 have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 24364 citizens, whereas 24412 citizens have been arrested by lodging 13498 FIRs in violation against section 144 among them 13886 citizens have been released on bail whereas actions have been taken against 2457 shops and 216 restaurants. Likewise, 324 cases have been registered against hoarding and legal action has been taken against 395 accused in this regard among them 305 have been arrested and 124 have been released on bail.

During 28 days duty, police teams provided awareness to 145846 citizens and also provided assistance 104628 citizens. During previous day, 1516 pickets have been established where 5497 vehicles and 12774 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets, among 24953 checked citizens, 15385 citizens have been released on warning. Surety bonds have been taken from 1126 citizens. 1169 arrested have been arrested whereas 610 accused have been released on bail. Collectively, 1254 accused have been nominated in 640 registered FIRs whereas legal action has been taken against 92 shops and 10 restaurants.

Likewise in action against hoarding act during previous 24 hours, 12 cases have been registered and legal action has been taken against 20 persons among them 17 persons have been arrested. Police teams during the duty provided Corona awareness to 5519 citizens and 3564 citizens have been provided assistance by police.

IG Shoaib Dastagir stressed upon regional and district police chiefs to speed up the actions against the violators of law and directed to continue the actions against those who do not follow the directions of government and also submit the progress report of crackdown to Central Police Office on daily basis.

He further said that officers officials deputed in field should follow and ensure the precautionary measures of pandemic Corona virus and take steps along with other government departments to counter this virus and help out the citizens.