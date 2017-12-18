IG opens official website of Forensic Lab

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud on Sunday inaugurated the official website (www.kpfsl.govt.kp) of KP Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to streamline the working of various disciplines of forensic labs, SOPs, for operating the equipment, training of experts, forensic examination and compiling of the forensic reports. Taking notice of complaints regarding forensic examination and delay in submission of FSL reports which benefited the accused, the IGP had instructed to address these anomalies.

Hectic efforts were being made by the FSL staff to furnished all pending cases and submit reports to respective departments and worthy courts in time in the year 2017, around 60,000 pending cases were processed with no pendency at FSL. In order to further streamline and make the forensic examination /reporting transparent and accessible to stakeholders.—APP