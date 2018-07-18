IG Motorways seeks assistance for network automation

The Inspector General National Highways & Motorways Police (NH & MP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan along with his team called on the Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dr. Umar Saif on Tuesday.

The IG NH & MP sought PITB’s assistance for complete automation of national highways and motorways police network including Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), developing of various Applications through technological interventions for improving merit based transparent functioning, 24/7 video monitoring of smooth and safe driving across the country, swift rescue and emergency services for commuters, integration with anti-vehicle lifting officials and other respective areas.

Dr. Umar Saif assured the IG that PITB team would extend maximum assistance to introduce IT solutions to further enhance the functioning and performance of the national public service organization by developing the digital Applications for vigilant monitoring of its operations. Necessary training of the NH & MP force would also be given for implementation of the whole automated system, he added.

Both sides formed teams of the respective organizations to proceed further to review the progress of the agreed program for timely execution of the system.—NNI

