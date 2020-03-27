IG issues promotions’ notification

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, after approval of Departmental Promotion Board, has issued formal notification of names of those officers who got promotion from inspectors to DSP.

Among the promoted officers, 86 inspectors are deputed in different districts of the province who have been formally promoted to the rank of deputy superintendent of police based upon their well repute, better professional record, completion of courses and seniority list and notification of the promoted officers have been issued in this regard. Six lady police officers are also included among the promoted officers.

According to the details following officers have been promoted. Javed Siddique, Inam elahi, Naeem Tiwana, Gul Hasan, Afzal shah, Khalid tarar, Nilofar Hayat, Saulat Batol, Farooq Hussain, Masood Ahmad, Khalid farooq, Khalid Rauf, karamt Ali, Ghulam Muhammad, Ishtiaq Rasul, Naveed Sarwar, Shamshad Khalid, Fazal Abbas, Ilyas, Akram, Basheer Ahmad, Riasat Ali, khadim Hussain, Riaz Ahmad, Zulfuqar Hassan, Ahmad Sajjad, Ayub, ejaz Hussain, Imtiaz Ahmad, Ramzan, Shahid pervez, zulfuqar Ali, akram, Iftikhar Ahmad, Junaid mohsin, Saeed ul Rehman, Asif Hussain, Ashraf ch, afzaal lodhi, Ayaz Mehmud, aslam khan, aslam sabir, Zaigham Sana, Aamir malik,Qamar mumtaz, Mazhar Farooq, Nasir ghauri, Rashid muneer ramay, Syed hammad Nabi, Mirza Yusuf Raza, Abdul satar, Azhar Hussain shah, Pervez Akhtar, Hayat fiaz ul haq, mehboob Ahmad, Reham Jamal, Tasawur Ali, Naureen Ramzan, Saima Anwar, Muzaffar akram, Khalid aslam, Syed muntazir Mehdi, Qadeer Ahmad, Imran Arif, Kashif Dogar, Amir Abbas sherazi, Wasif Abbas, Hayat, Ashraf, Nasir Mehmud khan, Ashfaq Ahmad, Sohail hussain kazmi, Iffatul Nisa, Khalid malik, Raza Abbas, Isaq, Waheed Isaq, Sohail Iqbal, Saleem Arif, ghulam Rasul, Amjad Ali, Jameel Ahmad, Fiaz ahsaan, Rauf Ahmad and Quratulain are included.–Staff Reporter