IG Compliant Desk resolved 96pc grievances since last 2 months

City Reporter

A toll-free helpline (1715) of Islamabad police namely Inspector General Complaint Cell resolved 96 percent citizens’ complaints during last two months and provided immediate relief to the people.

During the last two months, this desk received a total of 550 complaints of which 526 were resolved while 24 were under process which would be resolved soon.

Most of these complaints were against the delay in registration of First Information Report (FIR) as well as investigation and indecent attitude of policemen. 11 complaints were received against policemen with allegations of taking bribe and disciplinary action was ensured against them.

The IGP said the desk has been set up to address public grievances and people could lodge complaints against police personnel by following a simple process.

Islamabad police chief said that he himself reviewed the complaints received through the system.

He said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued for the staff working at this desk and helpline (1715).

The received complaints, he said, were forwarded to the supervisory officers who contact complainants within six hours and ensure meeting with them within 24 hours.

The main objective of the desk was to check misuse of police powers and to make the police force more responsive towards pubic complaints.

This unique initiative has been taken under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

The complainants were informed through SMS regarding progress on their complaints. The relevant SOPs also meets with one-fourth of the complainants and forward the reports to CPO regarding progress or legal action on the complaints.

Islamabad police chief said citizens could easily access it rather than resorting to social media and other communication sources for taking up their issues. The received complaints were reviewed and resolved according to the law.

It is to be mentioned here that Islamabad police have earlier introduced FIR SMS alert system, traffic SMS alert system, online appointment system for getting driving license, online system for registration of tenants, online gender protection unit and helpline (8090).

The IGP said Islamabad police was committed to resolve public complaints and to leave no stone unturned in this regard.