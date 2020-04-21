IG chalks out security plan for holy month

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that during Ramazan, all the available resources and modern technology along with deployment of police force, national volunteers and volunteers should be fully benefitted for providing security to mosques and Imam Bargahs in all districts of the province whereas implementation of instructions issued by the government with respect to prayers in the mosques must be ensured.

These views were expressed by him while chairing the session of officers with respect to security arrangements before arrival of Ramzan and steps for corona. In the session all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated through video link.

The IG further said that additional officials should be deployed during Fajr and Traveeh prayers in sensitive places whereas search sweep combing and intelligence based operations should be conducted in the vicinity of mosques and Imam Bargahs across the province on daily basis and its reports should be regularly sent to Central Police Office.

He further said that in the wake of dangers of global pandemic Corona, restrictions on congregations of every kind including Aftari and Sehri should be strictly ensured and legal actions should be taken against the violators irrespective of their designation and social status. He further added that, special squad should be formed in order to implement restrictions issued by the government during the lockdwon and preferential and speed actions should be taken against those callous accused guilty of hoarding so that such nasty elements should be taken to their real place.

He further said that officers and officials who were found guilty of misbehaving with citizens and corruption under the cover of corona duty and crime control do not deserve any leniency and such officials and officers must be ready for strict departmental action. He further said that special attention should be given to religious places of minorities especially Ahmadi worship places.

He added that, for control of crime during Ramazan as compared with the past should be controlled under supervision of DPOs and DPOs should ensure timely steps especially security plan for sensitive places during last decade of Ramazan.

He further said that during the lockdown, duty management should be improved on police pickets and the deployment of officials on one point should not be more than the required officials and diligent duty should be taken from every official. He further said that during Ramazan, welfare of police should be cared out considerably and there should be no delay in provision of timely meal to every official depicted on duty point.

In the session, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs apprised IG Punjab about the steps issued with respect to security of Ramazan and prohibition of corona. On this occasion Addl IG operations Inam Ghani while briefing the IG told that during Ramazan security plan has been made up by utilizing all available resources by which in all over the province, around more than 70 thousand police officers, officials and volunteers will perform security and corona duty where full help shall be taken by metal detectors, walk through gates and CCTV Cameras along with the force and drone cameras should be used for security of sensitive religious worship places, upon which the IG while issuing directions said that RPOs and DPOs should themselves move into the field area and inspect security of Ram zan and also brief effectively the officials about the sensitivity of their duty so that they may perform their duties diligently.

He further said that during Ramazan, restriction of social distancing and precautionary measures and public awareness should be improved and cooperation of religious scholars should be taken with respect to reduction in spread of Corona in holy month of Ramazan.

He stressed upon all DPOs to personally monitor the security situation of mosques, Imam Bargahs, Ramzan bazaars, and important buildings and markets on daily basis whereas monitoring and checking should be tightend up on intra provincial and inter districts check posts.

He further added process of provision of ration bags under police relief fund to poor, daily wagers and jobless laborers affected by the lockdwon should be continued so that the troubles of the deserving citizens might be reduced. He further said that, with respect to security arrangements in Ramzan, if additional resources are required then central police office should be contacted immediately and the desired resources shall be ensured on preference.