IG asks Elite Force to focus on high profile ops

Punjab, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastagir said that Elite Force is modern trained and specialised force of Punjab Police and its every constable has full capacity to successfully execute the difficult operation of any kind therefore this force should be used during high profile and intelligence based operations despite using it for provision of security or protocol duty so that the capabilities of the Elite Force should be benefited to the maximum end and process of eliminating the society from miscreants and criminals should be boosted up.

These views were expressed by him when he was chairing a session at Elite Police Training Center Bedian. He further said that the training imparted to officials of Elite Force was the best combination of professional physical, mental and moral training by which the Elite Force has decimated the objectives of criminals and terrorists therefore in order to maintain the high standard of training, the services of expert instructors equipped with modern policing and crime fighting should also be benefited for improving standard of training with respect to combing operations so that more professionally able and strong officials could serve in the field.

He further said, ‘If the Elite Force goes to other district for the sake of operation then DPOs will be responsible for their food and residence and the officers who were found guilty of negligence in this regard, they will be responsible for this’. He directed officers that they should start visits of regions and districts to address the issues of welfare and inspection of performance and their solution in the field areas and the detailed report of their visits should be sent to Central Police Office.

On this occasion, Addl IG Elite Shahid Haneef, DIG Elite Inkasar Khan Afghan, Director SOU Colonel Saad Saleem, SP Headquarters Elite Syed Jafar Abbas Shah, along with other officers were present.