IG appeals people to follow SOPs on Eid

Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir said that it is very much necessary to strictly implement SOPs devised for prevention of corona during Eid festival.

He expressed these views while issuing his especial Eid message to the citizens. He said In case of irresponsible behaviour and violation of precautionary measures may again cause spread of pandemic disease. He said that special focus should be given on SOPs devised especially for cattle markets, offering of Eid prayer and mutual social gatherings during Eid vacations and use of sanitizer and face masks must be ensured so that citizens and their families may be protected.

He moreover said that officers and officials of Punjab police shall offer their duties on front line for protection of wealth and lives of people and police will offer security duties by keeping themselves on high alert on all important points so that citizens may observe this event without any fear.

He moreover said that during corona crisis, police have offered their services with full commitment, diligence and hard work and with high mark of dutifulness.