Iftikhar urges Saudi govt to announce more privileges for Pakistani diaspora

Businessmen welcome Riyad’s $20b investment in Pakistan

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Business community leaders have welcomed the investment of $20 billion in various sectors pledged by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman during its two-day visit to Pakistan.

During visit of Crown Prince Muhammed bin Slaman, investment in oil refinery including Pertro-Chemical Complex in Gwadar, renewable energy agreement for development of mines and mineral, tourism, sports and culture would give new impetus to the economic relations between the two countries, President Islamabad Industrial Association, Mian Akram Farid said while addressing business leaders during a dinner hosted by him here.

He said that policies of PTI government has further helped improving the trade relations with Middle Eastern countries besides South East Asian nations such as Malaysia and Indonesia.

He said that Pakistan was poised to become an investment hub for regional and global level and local business community will get huge opportunities by making joint venture with foreign investors.

Chief guest of the ceremony, Senior Vice President of SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan had conducive environment for producing bulk of food products and by utilizing modern agro-based technology, it could fulfill the food requirements of Saudi Arabia.

He demanded that the Saudi government should announce more privileges for the Pakistani diaspora working in the Kingdom.

Addressing the gathering, President of FPCCI Engineer Daroo Khan said that the Saudi businessmen had told them that the Crown Prince was very keen to enhance trade ties with Pakistan and he had categorically conveyed that there should not be any lip service regarding investment in Pakistan but he wanted quick execution of the projects in the country.

He said the visit of Saudi Crown Prince would not only benefit Pakistan’s economy but would also sent a strong message to the world that Pakistan was emerging as an attractive destination for investment.

“Investment in refining and petrochemical sectors are major specially in Gwadar that will supplement China Pakistan Economic Corridor and will help reducing the country’s import bill by over $1.2 billion,” he said adding Saudi’s funds’ participation in the financing of power generation projects would help Pakistan in overcoming its power short falls which were necessary for industry and increasing its capacity in meeting future demands for the proposed Special Economic Zones and other industries.

Daroo said it was also encouraging to see formation of a Supreme Coordination Council to oversee the implementation of agreements and presence of both Crown Prince and Prime Minister Imran Khan as its heads, gives confidence to the investors and entrepreneurs.

Senior Vice President of FPCCI Mirza Ikhtyar Baig said the businessmen from the two countries have agreed to establish a Pakistan-Saudi Joint Business Council to monitor progress of all projects agreed during the visit of Saui Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to Pakistan.

“The Council will comprise of 10 members each from FPCCI and the Council of Saudi Chambers and will look after issues faced by the private businessmen in the projects of joint ventures,”

Mirza Ikhtyar Baig said that Saudi Arabia was planning to build two new big cities which would provide huge number of job opportunities and a large number of Pakistani white as well as blue-collared workers could be adjusted in various projects of the new cities.

