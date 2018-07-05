Iftikhar urges SAARC states to explore true trade potentials

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

SAARC CCI Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday said Pakistan always strive to make SAARC an important vehicle for regional cooperation based on principle of sovereign equality and still remained committed to SAARC objectives.

He said as a founding member, Pakistan has played important role in efforts aimed at realizing objectives of the organization and it also expects serious and sincere response by the member countries especially from India to explore its true potential for development of the region’s economy and for its prosperity, says a press release issued here today.

He said SAARC has immense potential for strengthening economies of member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance. He said SAARC should continue to strive for achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region.

He said connectivity is very important issue today and SAARC can play a great role in connectivity for the region.

Answering a question about his recent cancellation of tour to India, he said Pakistan always gave positive gesture to India and it is now responsibility of Indian government to come forward to strengthen bilateral relations setting aside its narrowness and prejudice.

“Whether by a uniformed man or a civilian premier, one has to accept that Pakistan has never shied away from offering friendship to India. It has done so several times in the past and even this time; it has welcomed the resumption of dialogue more eagerly than India.

India, on the other hand, suspended dialogue after the Pakistani envoy met with Hurriyat leaders,” he added.

