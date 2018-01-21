Iftikhar re-elected VP SAARC Chamber for consecutive 6th term

Lahore

Iftikhar Ali Malik, Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), an apex body of regional chambers in the region sets a new record in South Asia getting re-elected unanimously for sixth consecutive two years term.

According to the notification of SAARC Chamber issued by its Secretary General Hina Saeed on Saturday, SAARC CCI President Suraj Vaidya a leading business tycoon hailing from Nepal and SAARC General Assembly and Executive Committee members from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan and Maldives unanimously with majority votes re-elected Iftikhar Ali Malik for the sixth term and strengthening of economy, besides welfare and betterment of the business community and corporate social sector in the region.

Iftikhar also held the offices of the Presidents Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) besides founder President Pak US Business Council.

He also first Pakistani trade leader and businessman whose name is also reflecting in “Who is Who” . He is currently working as Central Chairman United Business Group (UBG). He is also the chairman of the Guard Group of Industries and a chain of Mumtaz Bakhtawar Memorial Trust Hospitals.

He has represented Pakistan’s private sector in scores of foreign countries and several time accompanied the president and the prime minister’s delegations as member of their entourage.

In his statement, Iftikhar Ali Malik reiterated his solemn pledge to continue for greater economic integration by fully exploiting all indigenous natural resources for the progress, prosperity, development and welfare of the people mainly aimed at doing away with abject poverty in South Asia.

The SAARC should be more active to address major challenges the region faces, job creation for the youth of South Asia – our region’s biggest asset – and alleviation of poverty, he added.

He said South Asia comprises three per cent of the world’s area, 21 per cent of the world’s population and 3.8 per cent (US$ 2.9 trillion) of the global economy. The respective governments are trying to give its people a much higher quality of life racked by high illiteracy, dismissal health care and sanitation.

Iftikhar Malik said that businessmen of the region are working for integrated, progressive and prosperous South Asia.—INP