Iftikhar Malik to take over SAARC CCI Presidency on June 30

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Veteran Pakistani business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik will take over the Office of the President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on June 30th 2020.Malik has been nominated by FPCCI, will assume the Office of President for a term of two years.

SAARC CCI Presidium virtual meeting held on June 06, 2020 attended by President SAARC CCI Ruwan Edirisinghe, Khairuddin Mayel Ahmadi, VP SAARC CCI Afghanistan, Mahbubul Alam Vice President SAARC CCI Bangladesh, SVP Designate and Former President, Dasho Ugen Tsechup Dorji, Vinod Juneja VP SAARC CCI India, Chandi Raj Dhakal, VP SAARC CCI Nepal, and Dr. M. Rohitha Silva, VP SAARC CCI Sri Lanka decided to convene an online handing over taking over ceremony along with a Joint session of EC and GA of SAARC CCI. Malik a seasoned business figure of Pakistan has been associated with SAARC CCI from its inception and served for regional integration and economic cooperation for 25 years.