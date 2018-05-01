Iftikhar Malik appointed SVP SAARC Chamber

Selection a tribute to 40 years of selfless services

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Veteran business leader and Chairman of the United Business Group (UBG) of FPCCI Iftikhar Ali Malik has been appointed as Senior Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The unanimous decision was taken by the President Ruwan Edirisinghe and all the Vice Presidents of SAARC Chamber keeping in view his selfless services to bring the SAARC nations closer through enhanced trade.

Mr Malik who has been serving the business community since last forty years has never lost an election throughout his career. He has served as President Lahore Chamber of Commerce, President FPCCI and worked as Vice President of SAARC Chamber for a decade.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Ali Malik, one of the most respected businessmen in the country, said he is honoured by the colleagues and he will continue to serve the purpose by best of his abilities.

He added that the Asian economies are capturing world markets which can be hastened by addressing issues which are hindering the fast growth of the region.

With the highest growth rate in the world, SAARC continues to gain importance in the global economy but security and political barriers as the main challenges faced by South Asian countries, he added.

He said he will do his best to forge good relations with all SAARC members with an aim to achieve the goal of economic integration within the subcontinent for which removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers is a prerequisite.

Malik said that FTAs have become a source of concern as the underdeveloped countries are getting fewer benefits than developed countries which must be addressed through mutual efforts.

At the occasion, President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Vice Presidents Karim Aziz Malik and Atif Ikram Sheikh and Chairman Coordination Malik Sohail paid tributes to Iftikhar Ali Malik.

They said that Mr Malik deserved the slot as he has devoted his life to serve the humanity and the business community and his appointment is an honour for Pakistan, FPCCI and UBG.