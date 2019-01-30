Iftikhar, Haroon discuss mechanism to increase efficiency in businesses

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Iftikhar Durrani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Media, called on Chairman Board of Investment, Haroon Sharif, at BOI Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Durrani discussed the visits of upcoming delegations to Pakistan.

Moreover, the proposal of holding the meetings of upcoming delegations with different Ministries and stakeholders/Businessmen during the upcoming visits was also discussed and both the side was keenly interested to finalize it shortly. They discussed to devise a mechanism to increase efficiency, transparency in businesses to attract potential foreign/local investors. The Chairman BOI emphasized that big brands from these delegations may be attracted to explore opportunities in Pakistan.

