Iftikhar Durrani’s alleged lewd video with PTI worker goes viral

LAHORE – Politics in Pakistan has recently been marred by a slew of audio and video leaks and the latest to fall victim is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and head of Central Media Department Iftikhar Durrani.

Lately, an alleged video of Imran Khan’s close aide went viral in which he can be seen getting physical with a woman, who according to social media users is a party worker. The clip was apparently shot by a hidden camera as the two remain unaware of being filmed.

The clip’s authenticity has not been confirmed as of now and the PTI leader or any other party members have not commented on the clip, which is doing rounds on Twitter and other social sites.

The timing of the clip however raised many questions as it surfaced at a time when Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is facing a hard time in the aftermath of the May 9 protests as many of Imran Khan’s close aides deserted him in mass departure.

Fawad Chaudry, Shireen Mazari, Fayyaz Chohan, Maleeka Bukhari, Firdous Ashiq Awan, and others bid adieu to the former ruling party over the May 9 events in which several civil and military installations were attacked after the arrest of Imran Khan.