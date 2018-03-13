Iftikhar Awan re-elected President of NRS

Zubair Qureshi

The annual general meeting of ‘Pakistan National Rose Society’ (PNRS) held at the Islamabad Club has elected former Director General of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and current president of the society Mr Iftikhar A Awan for another two years i.e. for 2018-19.

According too the election results Mr Iftikhar Ahmed Awan has been elected President of the Society, Dr Pervaiz Ahsan is elected Sr Vice President; Gen (R) Sakandar elected as Vice-President; R.M Randhawa, Vice President; Col (R) SA Shakoor, Secretary General; Mr AD Jan, Joint Secretary; Col Qamar, Technical Secretary and Mr Viqas Masood is elected Finance Secretary of the society.

The following have been elected members of the executive council of the PNRS: Dr Masooda, Taqdees Qaamr, Naheed Ali, Naila Iftikhar, Dr Ramzan, Aleem Baig, Dr Naila Sadat, Mrs Nighat Abbasi, Mrs VN Bolani, Mrs Asma Ansari and Ilyas Rizvi.

Earlier, President of the Society Iftikhar Ahmed A Awan while presiding over the meeting gave a brief performance and evaluation report of various activities being organized by the society during the previous year. According to him, the society organized the ‘Rose Festival’ with the cooperation of the Executive Secretary of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer, Mr Gauhar Zahid Malik at F-9 Park.

The society also launched on that occasion its annual souvenir which was provided to the members, professionals, amateurs and organizations and was also sent to ‘World Federation of Rose Society’ (WFRS). It may be mentioned here that PNRS is affiliated with the WFRS and its members attend off and on the world body’s sessions and Iftikhar Awan is working day-and-night to make the society an organic part of society and promote culture of flowers and roses in the country. In the meeting, Col (R) Shakoor also presented the annual & financial report that was unanimously adopted by the members of the society.