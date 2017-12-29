Iftikhar Arif urges writers to defend Ideology of Pakistan

Seminar on role of intelligentsia in light of Quaid’s thoughts

Zubair Qureshi

Noted poet and Director General of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Iftikhar Arif on Thursday urged intelligentsia and writers of the country to confront challenges to the Ideology of Pakistan. While speaking at a seminar titled “Role of writers in the Light of Quaid’s ideas” Iftikhar Arif regretted vested interests were launching propaganda and negative campaign against the ideology and the heroes of Pakistan Movement and it was the duty of the “soldiers of pen” to chase and confront such elements. The seminar was held in connection with the Quaid-i-Azam Day. Veteran poet Prof Ehsan Akbar presided over the seminar while Vice Chancellor of the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir was the chief guest on the occasion. Among the other noted intellectuals who spoke on the occasion included Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Prof Jalil Aali, Prof Humera Shahbaz and Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad. A large number of students, intellectuals and youth attended the seminar.

Iftikhar Arif while drawing the participants’ attention towards the conspiracy against the ideology of Pakistan sought unity and oneness among all the patriotic forces. Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik while congratulating the NLPD upon organizing a thought-provoking seminar said Muhammad Ali Jinnah became Quaid-i-Azam after adopting philosophy of Iqbal. He agreed with Iftikhar Arif that certain quarters were active to find faults with Quaid and Iqbal and said it was external powers’ agenda to malign the heroes of Pakistan. He called upon all the Pakistanis particularly those youngsters at the foreign universities to be cautious against the propaganda and confront it at intellectual and scholarly level.

VC of FJWU, Dr Samina Qadir said literature was reflection of life and it was the prime responsibility of our writers and intellectuals to introduce Quaid-i-Azam and his companions to the public especially the youth. If our youth is ignorant of the Pakistan Movement and its heroes, the partial fault for that lies with the writers’ community. She also suggested review in the subject of the Pakistan Studies being taught at school, college and university level.

Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar said Quaid-i-Azam was a charismatic personality and when he first visited Aligarh University the vice chancellor of the varsity introduced him to the students saying he was the man who ordered history and history obeyed his order. Similarly, when Quaid-i-Azam announced Direct Action the then Viceroy of India Lord Mountbatten wrote to the British government that in India there were two viceroys: He, the viceroy of India and Muhammad Ali Jinnah the viceroy of the Muslim India. Muslims of India did Quaid’s bidding at all costs, said Prof Akbar. Prof Jalil Aali was of the view that writers should first realize what role they can play in confronting conspiracies to the Ideology of Pakistan. Dr Arshad Nashad said Quaid’ motto of Unity Faith and Discipline should be promoted through pen and that is the prime responsibility of our writers and intelligentsia.