Iftar Dinner by Indian HC turns into politicians’ get-together

Zubair Qureshi

Iftar Dinner party by High Commissioner of India and his spouse, Mr and Mrs Ajay Bisaria turned into get together of politicians, members of civil society, NGOs’ representatives, diplomats and notable personalities of the town. In his welcome remarks, High Commissioner Bisaria expressed gratitude to the guests for accepting his invitation. He said dialogue between Pakistan and India resumed some ten years ago and it is time that peace should prevail once again and relations between the two countries should normalize.

It may be mentioned here that Iftar Dinner by High Commission of India is an annual feature of the High Commission and serves to bring people and communities from diverse background together and to ease tension between the two traditional rival countries. One could see High Commissioner along with his spouse Mrs Ajay Bisaria, his Deputy JP Singh and other staff of the commission welcoming the guests at the reception. Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal participated in the iftar dinner party on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

Among the guests who attended the party included PPP leader Ch Aitzaz Ahsan, PTI’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, former Chairman Senate Wasim Sajjad, Anwar Baig, Chaudhry Yasir Tanveer Ilyas, ANP’s leader Afrasyab Khattak, Human Rights activists Tahira Abdullah, Nageen Hayat, Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer Gauhar Zahid Malik, Managing Editor Pakistan Observer Omer Zahid Malik and others.