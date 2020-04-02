IFSB holds online FIS Workshop

KUALA LUMPUR The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) is organising an online Facilitating the Implementation of Standards (FIS) Workshop (E-workshop) on Financial Inclusion and Islamic Finance based on the IFSB’s recent Standard, Technical Note 3 (TN-3) which will be held on 21 April 2020 at 4.30pm (Malaysian Time). This is part of the IFSB’s FIS E-Workshop series that is aimed to create flexibility and enhance the participants understanding of the IFSB standards and guiding principles, thereby improving their capabilities to implement these Standards in their respective jurisdictions. It is also part of the IFSB’s initiative in providing the IFSB members with accessibility to the IFSB services and activities during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Technical Note 3 (TN-3) was developed to provide guidance on good practices in regulating the financial sector to enhance financial inclusion through Islamic finance, while also considering proportionality in balancing the benefits of regulation and supervision against the risks and costs. —Reuters