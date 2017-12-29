The IFSB disseminates Q2 Islamic banking data

Kuala Lumpur

The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) is pleased to announce the dissemination of country-level data on financial soundness and growth of the Islamic banking systems for Q2 of 2017 from 15 IFSB member jurisdictions. This eighth dissemination completes the availability of quarterly data from Q4 of 2013 to Q2 of 2017. The Acting Secretary-General of the IFSB, Mr. Zahid ur Rehman Khokher stated, “With the launch of Phase IV of the IFSB’s Prudential and Structural Islamic Finance Indicators (PSIFIs) Database Project in early 2017, the IFSB has both extended the coverage of PSIFIs banking sector database to several new countries, as well as undertaken efforts to expand the database coverage to Islamic insurance (takaful) and Islamic capital market sectors”. Mr. Zahid also mentioned, “I am pleased to note that the recognition and usage of this database has increased significantly during 2017, where we have recorded over 40,000 page downloads from the PSIFIs portal on IFSB website (www.ifsb.org)”. The IFSB’s PSIFIs project is currently collecting Islamic banking data on a trial basis from newly-joined contributors: Bank of England, Central Bank of Lebanon (Banque du Liban), Palestine Monetary Authority, and Qatar Central Bank.—Agencies