IFMP signs MoU for CFA training

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP), the leading organization for providing financial sector licensing certification in Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IFT, a CFA exam preparatory institute, for training in this field, says a statement on Wednesday.

The IFT is an approved CFA exam preparatory institute providing online video lectures and in-classroom training, since 2011. They have successfully prepared thousands of students for all three levels of CFA exam.

The MOU identified the key areas of cooperation, i.e. IFT, in collaboration with IFMP will provide the training for the examination preparation of IFMP Research Analyst Certification offered by IFMP and to demonstrate that they go beyond this benchmark, providing a consistently excellent service to their candidates and participants. The IFT will also, at the end of the course, will solicit feedback from candidates.

An IFMP spokesperson informed that as IFMP is facilitating its participants for the examination preparation training for IFMP Research Analyst certification exams, the Institute also accredits and approves external partners to do so, for this the IFT will cooperate in the sphere of capital market education dedicated to the capital market sector of Pakistan.