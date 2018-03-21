IFMP inks MoUs with NUCES-FAST, Iqra University and UMT

Staff Reporter

Institute of Financial Markets Pakistan (IFMP) has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with three universities to develop financial curriculum here on Tuesday. The MoUs were signed with the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES), Iqra University and The University of Management and Technology (UMT). A spokesman of IFMP said that the institute has been working in close coordination with these universities for the mutual collaboration on the following fronts, including; development of curriculum and learning outcomes for a training program on capital markets to be offered by these universities in line with the current IFMP’s certification mandate.