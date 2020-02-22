IFJ DS visits LAC

International Federation of Journalist Deputy Secretary Jerry Me Dear visited Lahore Arts Council.

During the visit, he met with LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan, who welcomed Jerry Me Dear and discusses various cultural issues. Jerry Me Dear took keen interest in various sections of the Alhamra Art Centre.

On the occasion, Jerry visited the “Lahore Literary Festival” and praised the role of Alhamra Arts Council to promote the culture and art.

Jerry Me Dear appreciated the hard wor k of the Alhamra Arts Council for the promotion of art and culture and said that Alhamra is strengthening its literary-cultural relationship with the entire world which is truly remarkable.

Executive director Ather Ali Khan said that Lahore Arts Council has been engaging in the international community through arranging and collaborating with different cultural events to showcase the cultural diversity of different countries in Pakistan on a broader level.

Khan stated that Alhamra would make its best to enhance the good relationship with the world.

He further said that it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote “Pakistan’s colorful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit”.